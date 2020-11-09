This is according to the latest updates published on the website of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The rise in active COVID-19 cases comes after 198 new infections were recorded in Ghana over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the disease has claimed 320 lives, with 47,729 persons also either fully recovered or discharged.

Delivering his latest national update on the Coronavirus situation in the country, President Akufo-Addo said most of the deceased persons had underlying illnesses.

He, however, lamented the sharp rise in new cases from an average of 25 new cases per day previously to an average of 130 new cases per day in recent weeks.

“In recent weeks, however, we have observed a gradual change in the trajectory of the virus, with an increase in active cases from the 398 cases recorded three weeks ago, to 1,139 (now 1,156) active cases, as at Friday, 6th November 2020,” Akufo-Addo said.

“The total number of deaths now stands at 320, a great majority of them, still, with underlying illnesses, such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic liver disease and asthma.”

The President said he has observed the reduction in compliance with safety protocols by the majority of citizens.

This, he said, was the reason why new cases are being recorded and urged the public to adhere to all COVID-19 preventive protocols.

“Our observation, however, is that the reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols accounts for the increases in infections,” he said.

“Fellow Ghanaians, it appears that we are letting our guard down. Now more than ever we have to adhere to mask-wearing, handwashing, use of sanitizers and social distancing protocols.”

Akufo-Addo added: “In order to help arrest this new threat of rising infections, [the] Government is going to reaffirm the steps that have served us well so far. We are enhancing the measures of tracing, testing and treatment, i.e. the 3Ts.

“In addition to this, we will continue to limit the importation of the virus, embark on the strategic, controlled easing of public gatherings, enhance public education and information, and continue to provide relief and support to individuals, families and businesses.”