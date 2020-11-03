Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a statement saying that although he had no symptom of the disease, he thought it prudent to self-isolate to help break the chain of its transmission.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.

“My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added: “It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of Covid-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.”

The former Ethiopian health minister who happens to be the first African to head the WHO has suffered a lot of criticism for the organisation’s handling of the global health crisis with calls for his resignation.

US President Donald Trump has been his major critic and withdrew the country’s financial support for the WHO, a move other world leaders have criticized, saying the timing for such action was unconscionable.