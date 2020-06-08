According to the latest from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 272 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded from the previous 9,638.

The GHS Monday, June 8, 2020 update also indicated an increase in the number of deaths recorded, four more persons have died, sending the total to 48.

All four cases were recorded in the Ashanti Region.

The total number of recoveries is 3,645.

Breaking down the figures regionally, the Service said Greater Accra has 6,436 – the highest of all recorded cases – while Ashanti follows with 1,734.

With 145 new cases, Western region’s total figure is now 769. Central has 489, Eastern 166, Volta 102, Western North 74 and Upper East 42.

The rest are Northern region 37, Oti 28, Upper West 22, Bono East seven, North East two, Savannah one and Bono one.

Ahafo is the only region without any Covid-19 cases.