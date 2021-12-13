According to the GHS, the country has recorded seven new cases of Omicron in the last one week, making a total of 41.
COVID-19: Ghana’s case count of Omicron is now 41 - GHS
The latest data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that 41 persons have been infected with the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.
“We saw the first of about 34 cases that were recorded at the airport. At the time, we had sequenced about 66 community samples and they were all negative” but after a second batch of about 44 tests was conducted, seven more cases were detected,” Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said in an interview with Joy News.
Meanwhile, the GHS says the Delta variant is still the dominant variant in our communities.
The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) announced the detection of 34 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country on December 2, 2021.
Meanwhile, government says, any airline that brings an unvaccinated passenger would be fined $3,500 per person.
This new directive comes amid a surge in the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Europe, the UK and the US.
In a statement announcing new plans to guard against another wave of COVID-19 infections, the authorities said effective Tuesday, December 14, 2021, persons flying in and out of the country are to be fully vaccinated and to strictly follow stipulated guidelines for both self-preservation and the protection of the larger society.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh