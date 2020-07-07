This figure is due to the new 891 cases as of the last count on July 3, the GHS said.

Additionally, the clinical recoveries have also gone up to 17,156 while the death toll is now at 129.

Dr Kuma Aboagye

The new figures show that active cases being managed are now 4,683, out of which 22 patients have been categorized as severe.

For the bulk of the new cases, 571 were recorded in 24 districts in the Greater Accra Region, 93 cases from 18 districts in the Ashanti Region and 86 from five districts in the Western Region.