The number of active cases is currently 5,786 with 433 deaths.

According to the Ghana Health Service, 497 persons have also recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,340.

COVID-19

Below is the regional breakdown of COVID-19 in Ghana

Greater Accra Region - 40,320

Ashanti Region - 12,453

Western Region - 3,622

Eastern Region - 2,905

Central Region - 2,340

Volta Region - 991

Bono East Region - 837

Northern Region - 753

Upper East Region - 713

Western North Region - 712

Bono Region - 680

Ahafo Region - 551

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 213

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25