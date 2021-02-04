The number of active cases is currently 5,786 with 433 deaths.
According to the Ghana Health Service, 497 persons have also recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,340.
READ MORE: Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 50,123 with 105 new infections
Below is the regional breakdown of COVID-19 in Ghana
Greater Accra Region - 40,320
Ashanti Region - 12,453
Western Region - 3,622
Eastern Region - 2,905
Central Region - 2,340
Volta Region - 991
Bono East Region - 837
Northern Region - 753
Upper East Region - 713
Western North Region - 712
Bono Region - 680
Ahafo Region - 551
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 213
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25