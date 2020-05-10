This is coming after the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

The cases increased after the Director at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu-Sarkodie announced that the country’s COVID-19 cases had peaked and ready to decline.

But on Friday, May 8, 2020, the cases jumped from 3,091 to 4,012 and then to 4,293 on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The death count has also shot up to 22. The recoveries have gone up to 378.

The government had placed a ban on all public gatherings including religious activities in a bid to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

The ban is currently in its eighth week. President Akufo-Addo initially set the ban for one month. However, it was subsequently extended by another two weeks which will expire on Monday, May 11, 2020.

It is uncertain if the president will extend the ban or lift it. The churches in the country have asked the president to lift the ban as they will put preventive measures in place to curb the spread.

However, the GMA in a press release urged the government to sustain the ban on public gatherings.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic should not lift the ban on social gatherings for religious activities, schools, marriage ceremonies, funerals, etc.”

GMA in its statement also urged the government to ensure that “our international borders…remain closed for now.”

“Government must ensure the prompt and continuous distribution of PPE’s to all health workers at their various institutions (or places of work) at all times. This will guarantee the safety of all health workers as they continue to render care to patients,” GMA added in the statement.

Read the full statement below