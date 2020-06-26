The directive was part of guidelines announced by Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen on Thursday.

The Minister said the move is geared towards preventing COVID-19 from spreading in workplaces.

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Mr. Kyerematen also noted that factories must dedicate a room to be used to quarantine anyone who shows symptoms of the disease.

He said workplaces must regularly be disinfected, while employees must always be in their face masks and also practice other social distancing protocols.

“Stop employees with mild cough or low-grade fever from coming to work and seek medical care,” a section of the guidelines said.

“Factories/enterprises with more than twenty-nine (29) employees to provide a registered nurse on site,” it added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus case count has now reached 15,473 with 11,431 recoveries and 95 deaths.