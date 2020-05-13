According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Aboagye, Tema in the Greater Accra Region remains the hottest spot whiles in the Ashanti Region, Obuasi remains the hottest spot of COVID-19 cases.

In the Central Region, he said Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abbrem (KEEA) District, Cape Coast, and Ajumako are the hotspots.

Ghana

Outlining a district-based analysis of Ghana's COVID-19 cases, he cited the four main districts where the majority of the Greater Accra region's cases have been recorded are in the Accra Metropolitan, Tema Metropolitan, Klottey Korle, and Kpong Katamanso municipalities.

He said Ablekuma, Okaikwei South and North, Ashiaman and, Adenta areas as well as the Ga Central Municipality as places of concern.

In the Ashanti region, he mentioned Kumasi, Oforikrom, and Nkawie as the hotspot areas of COVID-19.

Old Tafo, Asokwa, Kumasi Municipal, Kumasi Metropolis are areas recording high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

He said Suame remains one of the areas with high figures in the Kumasi Metropolis.