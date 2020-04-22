For those at the Nugochi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, though, it has become routine for them to work overtime in these trying times.

Noguchi is one of few facilities in the country that is helping to mass test suspected COVID-19 patients.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 fallout could double global hunger – UN

Ghana’s total Coronavirus cases currently stands at 1042, with 99 recovered persons and nine deaths recorded.

But have you wondered how frontline health workers at Noguchi are discharging their daily duties?

A documentary by TV3’s Portia Gabor shines the light on staff of the institute and how they are handling testing and helping to contain the virus.

Watch the documentary here...