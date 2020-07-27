The Assin Central MP, however, said he did not spend a penny from his own pocket, as fellow MP Alex Afenyo-Markin paid for the medical bills.

Mr. Agyapong said Afenyo-Markin went out of his way to also also get him a good doctor to help in his recovery.

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

He, therefore, described Afenyo Markin as a wonderful person, adding that he received VIP treatment when he was sick.

“He [Afenyo Markin] is a wonder friend. He took care of all the hospital bills. He paid and also brought me a doctor,” Mr. Agyapong said on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen on Monday.

“[It was] Ghc200,000 and he paid in full. For this sickness, if you have cash you get very good care. The doctor knew I was a VIP so he took his time to take care of me.”

Last week, the maverick MP disclosed that he had a near-death experience with COVID-19.

He explained that he tested positive for COVID-19 during his 60th birthday celebration, adding that he nearly died.

“For over two weeks I was in quarantine; my nose was blocked and my bed was as if water had been poured on it coupled with a fever and within five days, I had lost weight drastically,” he narrated.

Explaining why didn’t reveal his COVID-19 status to the public, Mr. Agyapong said some fake pastors would have taken advantage of the situation to score points.