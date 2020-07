Reports suggest the bus driver hit his car against the Assin Central MP’s Escalade near a toll booth.

The legislator was reportedly sitting at the back of the car and was being driven by his driver when the incident happened.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong offers $150,000 to help repatriate stranded Ghanaian girls in Lebanon

In an audio which Pulse.com.gh has sighted, an eyewitness narrates that Mr. Agyapong’s driver and the driver of the commercial bus were involved in heated exchanges afterwards.

The state of the Escalade after the 'scratch'

The eyewitness further revealed that the two drivers even exchanged blows, forcing the MP to come out of his car to settle the issue.

Kennedy Agyapong at the scene

Having realised that Kenneday Agyapong was the one in the Escalade, the bus driver is said to have gone on his knees to apologise for scratching the car.

The driver of the bus is said to have knelt to beg the MP

However, the eyewitness said, the maverick MP threatened to get the bus driver sacked for his uncouth behaviour.