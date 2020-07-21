The outspoken lawmaker said he tested positive for the virus after his 60th birthday party.

“For over two weeks I was in quarantine; my nose was blocked and my bed was as if water had been poured on it coupled with a fever and within five days, I had lost weight drastically,” he recounted.

Mr. Agyapong in a video that was circulating on social media, was seen seated around a table with his family and friends in a hearty chat during his birthday celebration.

In an interview on Adom TV, he said some people who attended the party had the virus.

“It was after my 60th birthday party which I resisted so much and it exposed me to people who had already tested positive.”

“I dined with them and even for some people, they did not even have their nose masks on while others had theirs down the chin,” he said.