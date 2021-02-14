The baby was part of five persons in the Region who succumbed to COVID-19 and laid to rest by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) on Friday, February 12, 2021.

17 COVID-19-related deaths are pending burial in the metropolis.

Iddris Shani, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Environmental Health Officer, speaking to Accra-based Class FM revealed that a nine-month-old baby was among the five persons who were buried.

He said they had earlier buried 20 persons, bringing the number of persons who have succumbed to the virus so far in the metropolis, to 37.

"We have buried 20 bodies so far; so, today's will add up to become 25 bodies buried in Cape Coast. That, too, is not all because we have other 12 bodies pending to be buried," he said.

Shani bemoaned the rate at which relatives of the deceased chase the Assembly for the bodies and appealed to them to bear with the government under the circumstances.

However, some thirteen more COVID-19 patients have died in Ghana taking the country's death toll to 518 since March 2020.

Also, the Ghana Health Service has reported that 771 new cases have been discovered.

The active caseload is currently 7,754.

So far, a total of 75,118 cases have been confirmed since the disease entered Ghana.

Out of that number, 66,864 have recovered and discharged.