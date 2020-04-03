According to them, there has generally been poor preparedness towards fighting the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement to the heads of the department, they said they currently lack Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other logistics.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

To this end, the doctors said it was dangerous for a sideward at the department to be used as a coronavirus isolation centre.

They have, therefore, threatened to withdraw their services to patients if things do not improve.

“We will like to state, with no fear of equivocation that, if these measures are not put in place, we will be forced to stop attending to patients to the endangerment of the patients, ourselves, our loved ones, and Ghana as a whole,” a section of the memo reads.

The doctors have also demanded that the following demands be met:

1. Provision of appropriate PPEs; including N-95 face masks

2. Provision of a proper isolation unit for suspected cases in lieu of the current sideward we use at ‘yellow’

3. Expediting the testing of all staff of the department for SARS-Cov2

4. Creating clear channels of communication between management and the staff of the department; in order to prevent the events surrounding the first confirmed case from happening again.

5. The immediate closure of the ER for fumigation.

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 204 Coronavirus cases as of Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The pandemic has also claimed five lives so far, but majority of the quarantined patients are recovering well, the Health Minister, Kwaky Agyman Manu, said.