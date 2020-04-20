The closure was necessitated after traders of the market blatantly disregarded and the refusal to observe social distancing protocol.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the three-week partial lockdown on Greater Accra, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi will be lifted on Monday, April 20, 2020.

He made this known in a televised address on Sunday night April 19, 2020.

He said the ease of restrictions was because of Ghana's ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons among other factors.

The factors include, "the enhancement of our capacity to test, the expansion in the numbers of our treatment and isolation centres, our better understanding of the dynamism of the virus, the ramping up of our domestic capacity to produce our protective equipment, sanitisers and medicines, the modest successes chalked at containing the spread of the virus in Accra and Kumasi, and the severe impact on the poor and vulnerable...".

"In effect, tomorrow will see the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi being lifted," he stated.