Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana | Read today’s news, exclusive updates and videos in Ghana across Accra, Kumasi and more. Stay up to date with breaking stories straight to your phone.

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19 Levy: Ghanaians have to pay for vaccines – Freddie Blay

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the new taxes introduced by the government will help to pay for the COVID-19 vaccines procured for citizens.

COVID-19 Levy: Ghanaians have to pay for vaccines – Freddie Blay

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Freddie Blay, therefore, justified the introduction of the COVID-19 levy, saying it is the right move.

Recommended articles

Speaking to TV3’s Dzifa Bampoe, he noted that the COVID-19 vaccine is very expensive and citizens in other countries are paying for it.

Earlier in February, about 600,000 doses of the vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay
NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay Photo: Pulse Ghana

The President, Vice President, Speaker of Parliament and legislators, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and Members of the Council of State, frontline heath workers, the media and other members of the public have since taken the jab.

“But we are going to have vaccines. All of the world that people are having vaccines you need to pay it for that, it cost a lot,” Mr. Blay said, as quoted by 3news.

When asked by the journalist whether the vaccines were supposed to be free, he replied: “Free from where?”

This comes after caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, announced a number of taxes to be imposed on Ghanaians while reading the budget on Friday, March 12, 2021.

These taxes include a COVID-19 Health Levy; 1% increase in National Health Insurance Levy and 1% increase in flat VAT rate.

There is also a 30 pesewas increase in fuel prices to take care of excess power capacity charges [20 pesewas] and Sanitation and Pollution Levy [10%].

The new taxes have, however, been criticised by a section of the public, who believe it will only make their economic lives worse in the wake of the pandemic.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

3 Music Awards; all the winners and best performances from the 2021 awards show

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Shatta Wale: The extravagant lifestyle of one of Ghana's richest musicians

“You’re embarrassing me!” – Lady clashes with street preacher over 'seductive' clothes (video)

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

School mate recounts how Nadia Buari wept after Mfantsiman forced her to cut her hair

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)