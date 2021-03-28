Freddie Blay, therefore, justified the introduction of the COVID-19 levy, saying it is the right move.
COVID-19 Levy: Ghanaians have to pay for vaccines – Freddie Blay
The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the new taxes introduced by the government will help to pay for the COVID-19 vaccines procured for citizens.
The President, Vice President, Speaker of Parliament and legislators, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and Members of the Council of State, frontline heath workers, the media and other members of the public have since taken the jab.
“But we are going to have vaccines. All of the world that people are having vaccines you need to pay it for that, it cost a lot,” Mr. Blay said, as quoted by 3news.
When asked by the journalist whether the vaccines were supposed to be free, he replied: “Free from where?”
This comes after caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, announced a number of taxes to be imposed on Ghanaians while reading the budget on Friday, March 12, 2021.
These taxes include a COVID-19 Health Levy; 1% increase in National Health Insurance Levy and 1% increase in flat VAT rate.
There is also a 30 pesewas increase in fuel prices to take care of excess power capacity charges [20 pesewas] and Sanitation and Pollution Levy [10%].
The new taxes have, however, been criticised by a section of the public, who believe it will only make their economic lives worse in the wake of the pandemic.
