The six, which include the Osu Children’s Home, FrankMay Children’s Home in Techiman and the Tamale Children’s Home were presented with a number of food items.

The other beneficiary homes were the Christ Faith Forster Home, Bethesda Children’s Home in Techiman and Anfaani Children’s Home.

Items donated to the homes include bags of rice, cooking oil, soft drinks, milo, Nido, milk, cerelac, biscuits, diapers, toilets rolls, kitchen paper towels, bottled water, and sanitizers.

Board Chairman of the Foundation, Rev. Steve Wengam, says this round of support is to assist the homes manage the COVID-19 pandemic and also celebrate the Easter Celebration.

Lordina Mahama foundation

Lordina Foundation, founded by former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama, has in addition to its focus on supporting the needy especially women and children also adopted the seven orphanages, which it has consistently supported.

The Foundation has also presented a number of items including Veronica buckets, detergents and hand sanitizers to the women in the Gambaga Witches Camp.