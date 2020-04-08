The deceased, Kwabena Gideon, was on life support at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), before passing away.

According to reports, an attempt to enforce a partial lockdown directive led to the arrest of the deceased who was standing a few meters away from his home.

An eyewitness narrating the incident to the media said "He [Deceased] had just returned from work when the incident happened. They [Police] alleged he had been arrested for possessing 'weed'. He was later handcuffed, molested, and beaten mercilessly by the officers after a search.

"We later realised from his family that the police had rushed him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after suffering severe injuries in the head and other body parts," he added.

However, the mother of the deceased has called on the authorities to investigate the matter and bring the officers to justice.

"My son, who was at the Kotwi Clinic was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital when his condition got worse; all the bills were footed by the policemen who were now begging me to remain quiet over the matter or they lose their jobs, I don’t know their names but I can identify each of them; they said they are stationed at the central police station.

"I am calling on authorities to bring the officers to book. I have lost a breadwinner and I won’t rest until justice is served," she told Kumasi-based Otec FM.