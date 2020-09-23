This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced some relief packages to ameliorate the hardship brought onto Ghanaians as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief packages were to bring financial and social relief to businesses and Ghanaians as well.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and signed by the Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, it said the extension of the 'Free Water For All Ghanaians' from 1 October to 31 December 2020 is "to enable Ghanaians to continue with the protocols, especially the washing of hands under running water to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Ministry appealed "to consumers to use water judiciously in the observance of the protocols" and urged all "landlords and tanker service providers to refrain from charging or selling water to Consumers as Government is paying for the water."