Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has described such reports as false.

This comes after a press release listed some top government officials as having tested for the virus.

The likes of Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botcwey and Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo were listed in the press release.

READ ALSO: State to 'strictly' bury persons who died from COVID-19 – Minister

The above were alleged to have contracted the virus they travelled with the President to Norway last month.

However, the Presidency denied the claims, insisting none of the listed appointees has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Eugene Arhin further stated that none of them is in isolation, as the press release alleged.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s confirmed Coronavirus cases has jumped to 152 within the last two and half weeks.

Also, the number of Coronavirus deaths in the country has risen to five, with four recoveries recorded so far.