Kwaku Agyman Manu said the state will strictly take charge of burying persons who died under such circumstances.

Ghana’s confirmed number of Coronavirus cases has jumped to 152 within the last two and half weeks.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Also, the number of Coronavirus deaths in the country has risen to five, with four recoveries recorded so far.

“We regret to inform you that according to our Public Health Regulations, persons who died in such instances are strictly handled and buried by the State,” Mr. Agyeman Manu is quoted as telling the family of someone who died from a COVID-19 infection.

This comes after the family of the said person wrote to the government through the Netherlands Embassy in Accra.

The family had requested that the “mortal remains” of their beloved who died at the Ga East Municipal Hospital be transferred to a private mortuary facility.

However, responding to the request, the Health Minister said “unfortunately we are unable to grant your request”, adding that the body cannot be released even for private preservation.