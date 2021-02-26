Some four more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana and the death toll is now 588.

Since 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 81,673 cases with 74,681 recoveries.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 46,587

Ashanti Region - 14,195

Western Region - 4,981

Eastern Region - 3,613

Central Region - 2,870

Volta Region - 1,652

Northern Region - 1,131

Bono East Region - 1,099

Upper East Region - 1,093

Bono Region - 958

Western North Region - 797

Ahafo Region - 663

Upper West Region - 377

Oti Region - 272

North East Region - 98

Savannah Region - 72