Some four more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana and the death toll is now 588.
Since 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 81,673 cases with 74,681 recoveries.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 46,587
Ashanti Region - 14,195
Western Region - 4,981
Eastern Region - 3,613
Central Region - 2,870
Volta Region - 1,652
Northern Region - 1,131
Bono East Region - 1,099
Upper East Region - 1,093
Bono Region - 958
Western North Region - 797
Ahafo Region - 663
Upper West Region - 377
Oti Region - 272
North East Region - 98
Savannah Region - 72