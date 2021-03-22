According to the Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, data shows a decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country as of Sunday, March 21, 2021.

"As of 11:30 am today, 468,581 persons have been vaccinated. Cumulatively, the number of vaccinations has gone up.

"There has been a gradual improvement in the general COVID-19 situation. The active cases declined from over 8,000 to less than 3,500 over the past four weeks. Daily reported cases have declined from 800 cases to about 250 over the past four weeks," he said.

Giving the regional breakdown of the vaccination, he said the Greater Accra Region has the highest number of vaccinations with 260,954 persons followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions with 195,449 and 12,178 respectively.

He indicated that the next phase of the exercise will begin on March 22, 2021, with the vaccination of some 90,0000 health workers nationwide.

"Our next phase of work is to vaccinate all health workers in the country because they are in the frontline. That will give us some 90,000 workers. Both the private and public health workers will be vaccinated from Monday. We hope that within a period of two weeks. All health workers will be covered across the country," Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye added.