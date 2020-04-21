The total shutdown of travelling, sports activities and the limited movement of people have come with untold hardships especially for the poor and vulnerable in society across the globe.

Since the announcement of a lockdown by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in order to contain the coronavirus, many Ghanaian politicians have come to the forefront to alleviate the suffering of the poor in society.

This they have done through various donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), social services, sanitary products and food across the country.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore decided to look at six of these politicians that have been at the forefront of donations and relief items:

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo: The president announced that his government will foot the water and water bills of all Ghanaians for the months of April, May and June.

In an address to the nation, the Head of State announced that no one in Ghana will have his electricity bill disconnected for the next three months for lack of payment.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

"The Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. There will be no disconnection of supply."

These measures announced by President Akufo-Addo are aimed at cushioning the public, especially the vulnerable families, from effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

John Mahama: The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and ex-president has been active in donations of PPEs to regional hospitals across the country.

Mahama also donated food items that will feed 20,000 households during this coronavirus pandemic.

John Mahama

John Mahama said the situation faced by many bread winners in homes across the areas affected by the partial lockdown and beyond is dire,

"Many are either unable to go about their income-generating activities, or their work places have shut down as a result of the lockdown or the pandemic", he said during one of the donations.

John Dumelo: The NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon has been on a donation spree since COVID-19 was recorded in Ghana.

The actor cum politician has donated veronica buckets, sanitizers, food and money to the constituents of Ayawaso West during the lockdown period.

John Dumelo reaches out to the less privileged

The award winning actor shared a photo of some the items on twitter and said: “The lockdown has been tough. The less privileged in Ayawaso West don’t know when and where their next meal will come from. Failing them is failing God. What I have is what I share for us all. I’m trying hard but things will be ok. The sun will soon shine on us.”

Lydia Alhassan: The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon has also come to aid of her constituents during this fight against COVID-19.

From donating her 3 months salary to the national coronavirus trust fund, Lydia Alhassan has done several donations to the poor and vunerable.

She recently donated items which included 3000 bags of 5kg rice, 500 crates of eggs, 1,500 nose mask and 2,000 pieces of hand sanitizers, were presented to the Presbyterian Church at Abelemkpe for onward distribution to all churches within the constituency.

Lydia Alhassan

The MP explained that the partnerships between the religious bodies is to ensure, the needs of the vulnerable within the Christian fraternity are met, adding that the church is in a better position to identify the needy amongst the multitude.

Ministry of Gender and Children: Through the government of Ghana, they provided free meals to over 400,000 Ghanaians in locked-down areas amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

“We are in difficult times, and that is why I directed the Minister for Finance to send to Parliament the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP), whose objective is to protect households and livelihoods, support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, minimize job losses, and source additional funding for promotion of industries to shore up and expand industrial output for domestic consumption and exports", President Akufo-Addo announced.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Morrison receiving 2000 ‘Sincerely’ sanitary pads from Ruth Quarshie, a representative of Sincerely Ghana Limited

"This begun in Accra today and will begin in Kumasi tomorrow. It will come in the form of dry food packages and hot meals and will be delivered to vulnerable communities in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa.”