According to him, the Coronavirus pandemic will allow Ghana to meet its domestic needs and grow agriculture export to create jobs for the youths.

He stated that COVID-19 allows the country to intensify agro-processing, thus reducing post-harvest loss and ensuring all year run food availability whilst creating the needed jobs.

Border closures, quarantines, and market, supply chain and trade disruptions could restrict people's access to sufficient, diverse and nutritious sources of food in countries hit hard by the virus and affected by high levels of food insecurity.

But Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said there is no need for Ghanaians to panic.

He said, "In the wake of export banned in countries from where we import food items like rice and poultry, it provides comparing situation for us to put strategic measures in place to ramp up production for all our key commodities."