He said the sitting arrangement in parliament puts them at a high risk of contracting the virus.

He stated that the MPs will use their long break to do parliamentary duties after the infection has been eradicated in the country.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye

Speaking on Net 2 television, he said: "I'll like to appeal to the leadership of Parliament to put parliamentary duties on hold for now. Let us go on break as the country deals with the outbreak and then later use our long vacation to work. By that time the problem may have been dealt with."

He explained that "Although there are sanitizers all over the place where we can all wash our hands frequently, we need to discourage that sitting arrangement because we are too close in the house."