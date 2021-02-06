The Suame MP also said the house will now be sitting twice a week to help curb the spread of the virus in the chamber.

Presenting parliament’s next week business schedule, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated, “Following the results received from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for the Covid-19 testing carried out in Parliament, there is the need for further precautions to avert the spread of the disease. Leadership have agreed that the House sits only twice a week.

“Again, the directive has been given that beginning next week, Members of Parliament will not be allowed to bring their visitors to the House; the same directive goes to the staff. And we want to restate the fact that, the public would also not be allowed into the public gallery to observe proceedings in the House,” he added.

This week, the Noguchi Memorial Institute released results of COVID-19 tests on parliamentarians and 15 MPs and 56 members of staff of the parliamentary service testing positive.

Parliament of Ghana

“Parliament is therefore taking steps to test the households of the thirteen members of staff and the 356 staff in order to avert re-infection upon their return from self-isolation and treatment,” a section of the statement said.

“In consultation with leadership and the clerk, I have decided to implement the following measures to curb the further spread of the virus.

“The house will from text week sit twice a week. That is on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Only members of parliament and members of staff who are needed for the business of the house on those days will be allowed in the precincts of parliament from next week. This excluded members and staff who have tested positive,” it added.