This follows a spike in Coronavirus cases in Ghana, with the country’s active cases now surpassing the 5,000 mark.

Delivering his 53rd COVID-19 national address on Sunday, January 31, 2021, the President said the latest restrictions has become necessary in order to curb the spread of the virus.

“Until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties are banned,” Akufo-Addo said.

He added that beaches, night clubs and cinemas remain shut, while the country’s borders, both land and sea, also remain closed.