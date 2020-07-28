According to the GHS, this new figure is due to 655 new cases recorded as of Monday, July 27.

The death toll remains 168 while recoveries/discharges have increased to 29,801, leaving the country with 3,655.

Below is the Regional Breakdown of the cases record so far:

Greater Accra Region - 17,383

Ashanti Region - 8,229

Western Region - 2,563

Central Region - 1,362

Eastern Region - 1,244

Volta Region - 588

Bono East Region - 436

Bono Region - 426

Western North Region - 363

Northern Region - 308

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 174

Ahafo Region - 121

Upper West Region - 79

Savannah Region - 57

North East Region - 9