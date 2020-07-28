According to the GHS, this new figure is due to 655 new cases recorded as of Monday, July 27.
The death toll remains 168 while recoveries/discharges have increased to 29,801, leaving the country with 3,655.
Below is the Regional Breakdown of the cases record so far:
Greater Accra Region - 17,383
Ashanti Region - 8,229
Western Region - 2,563
Central Region - 1,362
Eastern Region - 1,244
Volta Region - 588
Bono East Region - 436
Bono Region - 426
Western North Region - 363
Northern Region - 308
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 174
Ahafo Region - 121
Upper West Region - 79
Savannah Region - 57
North East Region - 9