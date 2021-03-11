The two women, Selina Dede and Alberta Abrokwa were fined GH¢2,800 for organising a strip dancing night and in default, the convicted persons would serve 6 months imprisonment each.

The women are co-owners of 'Area Code Pub' in Begoro and reside at Apebourso a suburb of Begoro.

The Begoro District Police Commander, ASP Aboagye Duffour, in his prosecution statement said the police received information on Saturday, March 6, 2021, that the operators of the Area Code Pub were organising a 'strip dancing night' with local artists billed to perform on the night and a large gathering of persons despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

According to him, on March 8, 2021, the owners were invited by the police to assist with the investigation.

He said the two were granted police inquiry bail and told to produce the license covering the pub.

The women produced 2 licences, with 1 licence bearing the name Alberta Abrokwa which was issued on 12 February 2021 due to expire on 31 December 2021 while the other licence had the name Selina Dede on it issued on 6 December 2019, which expired on 31 December 2020.

The Police, became suspicious of the licence followed up with the Fanteakwa North District Assembly Revenue.

The two contacted the Revenue Office to change the name on the licence from Selina Dede to Alberta Abrokwa under the pretence of a change of ownership after they were granted bail on March 8, 2021.

After the changes, Selina Dede changed the expiry date from March 8, 2021, to December 2, 2021.

Dede admitted the offense when interrogated by the Police.

They were charged and arraigned before Begoro District Court on March 10, 2021, pleaded guilty to the offence of breaching the COVID-19 protocols and fined GH¢1400 each, and in default serve 6 months imprisonment after they were convicted on their own plea.

Selina Dede in addition was convicted to a fine of GH¢720 on offense of forgery.