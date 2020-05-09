This was contained in a new update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The death toll has also increased from 18 to 22.
A statement on the Ghana Health Service website noted that: “The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana since the 12th of March 2020 is 4,263. There have been 378 recoveries and 22 deaths. Between the 7th and 8th May, a total of 251 new cases have been reported with the majority of them from the Greater Accra Region (205 cases representing 82%)”
Meanwhile, the country’s case count has also increased from 4,012 to 4,263 since the last update on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Below is the regional distribution of COVID-19 cases in Ghana
Greater Accra Region – 3,641
Ashanti Region – 252
Eastern Region – 96
Central Region – 62
Western North Region – 56
Western Region – 35
Volta Region – 32
Upper East Region – 26
Oti Region – 24
Upper West Region – 20
Northern Region – 16
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1
Savannah Region – 0
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0