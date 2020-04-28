The KCCR is one of the major testing centers for COVID-19 in Ghana.

The latest development was revealed in a statement released by the KNUST Public Relations Officer, Daniel Norris.

The statement noted that the Rapid COVID-19 Diagnostic test will serve as a complementary product to the current Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19.

According to him, the new product is in line with two of Ghana’s objectives as the country grapples with the novel coronavirus; to contain the spread of the virus, inspire the expansion of domestic capability and deepen self-reliance.

The KNUST-Incas Diagnostic technology uses finger-prick blood – just like blood glucose test or home pregnancy test – to detect two different types of antibodies produced by the body when it is fighting off Covid-19 infection at least seven days after infection – whether the person is showing symptoms or not.

This is a major breakthrough because, while the world waits for a vaccine, virologists are unanimous in their admonishment that widespread testing remains a key strategy to ‘flatten the curve’ of the pandemic anywhere.

The rapid test kit will take 15-20 minutes to perform and this will also enable those tested to know their results in a shorter time to enable decision making in real-time by health authorities.

Dr. Daniel Norris further stressed that the RDT will be suitable for mass testing to identify people who have been exposed to the virus.