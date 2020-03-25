He said he would be absent from Parliament until the lawmakers take concrete actions to protect them against the virus.

In a letter to the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Sam George said Parliament is not taking adequate steps to protect MPs against it.

He said "The risks we are subjecting ourselves to must be worth it. I am prepared to come to work every day from morning to night if it is about working with the Executive to deal with the pandemic at hand. I am prepared to go the extra mile if it is work that would protect the citizens and put the Executive in better stead to protect the Republic.

"What I am not prepared to do sir, is to take the needless risk. I am not prepared to risk exposure to the virus by coming to Parliament every day just to come and work on bills that are of no emergency nature and do not relate to the coronavirus or to come and sit and approve loans and tax waivers for private business interests, many of which are foreign."

He added: "It is my considered belief Rt. Hon Speaker that, the august House of Parliament is failing to exercise its truly intended mandate in crisis times like this. I hold the strongest conviction that we are pandering whilst the flames that may engulf the state are being stoked.

"In the past two weeks, the House has met and deliberated on several issues. Top among them is the Imposition of Restrictions Bill 2020 and the granting and approvals of a number of commercial loan agreements. None of these deals with the coronavirus pandemic directly," he said.

"For once, let us have our priorities right," he wrote.