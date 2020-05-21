He said rumours projecting the lifting of the ban of large public gatherings should be disregarded.

“We have observed from media monitoring center that government says that schools are to reopen soon. With the greatest of respect, it is not correct."

Government did not say that schools are to reopen soon. What we are saying is that consultations on what it takes to reopen schools is what we are currently engaged in.”

According to him, the consultations forms part of the easing of the general restrictions by government which includes adherence to precautionary measures.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Reports that government would soon reopen schools have left many stakeholders including parents apprehensive especially about the safety of students and teachers.

The Minister, acknowledging the skepticism said, “It is okay to be apprehensive, it is okay to wonder this would be done” however, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah suggested that, “we must channel those apprehensions and those worries towards answering the question, ‘what does it take, what should be the indication of a good time, what will be the best way to protect teachers, non-teachers and students if we are to open up at some point.”