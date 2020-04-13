Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, also known as Teacher Ewuraama together with some teachers in the country are taking a different teaching tactic as the coronavirus outbreak continues to force people to remain away from public places.

This is to make things easy for toddlers and preschool kids while they stay at home and to make life comfortable for them.

Due to the deadly coronavirus, a number of schools in the country have had to postpone teaching until further notice.

The part-time studies for the kids start from kindergarten to pupils in class 3 and this initiative by the teachers is to help them have fun and also continue their studies.

Parents have been urged to give a chance to their children to learn online.

They can join to study on the Whatsapp group page by clicking the link below.

Whatsapp link to join online education: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CcPi7zHuDaW07k2Eo5IgrB