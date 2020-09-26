The country’s active caseload currently stands at 506.

Out of that number, six are in critical condition with 16 in severe condition.

So far, there are 46,222 confirmed cases nationwide.

Of that number, 45,417 have recovered.

The death toll stands at 299.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 27,742 were from enhanced contact-tracing, 18,450 from routine surveillance and 30 from travellers who came in through the Kotoka International Airport after the ban on air transport was lifted.

READ ALSO: Barbara Tommey: Ghanaian lady killed by her pastor husband goes home today (Photo)

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 23,570

Ashanti Region - 10,954

Western Region - 2,966

Eastern Region - 2,401

Central Region - 1,921

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 671

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 295

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19