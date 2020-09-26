The country’s active caseload currently stands at 506.
Out of that number, six are in critical condition with 16 in severe condition.
So far, there are 46,222 confirmed cases nationwide.
Of that number, 45,417 have recovered.
The death toll stands at 299.
Out of the total confirmed cases, 27,742 were from enhanced contact-tracing, 18,450 from routine surveillance and 30 from travellers who came in through the Kotoka International Airport after the ban on air transport was lifted.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 23,570
Ashanti Region - 10,954
Western Region - 2,966
Eastern Region - 2,401
Central Region - 1,921
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 671
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 295
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19