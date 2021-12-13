COVID-19: "Vaccination must be by choice and not by force" – Sammy Gyamfi

"The imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement on all Ghanaians traveling into and out of Ghana by the Ghana Health Service is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution. And some of us are determined to fight this madness through every available legal means no matter the cost or stigma," Sammy Gyamfi wrote on his Facebook wall.

Ghana has issued a revised travel guideline for international passengers as a result of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

The travel advisory, which is in eight categories, will take effect from December 14, 2021.

The new guideline puts the responsibility of vaccination and adherence on both passengers and the airline such that airlines will not allow passengers who are not properly vaccinated or have no proof of an accepted COVID-19 test to board.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that 41 persons have been infected with the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.