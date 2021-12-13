COVID-19: "Vaccination must be by choice and not by force" – Sammy Gyamfi

According to him, guidelines for passengers as a result of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron must not be forced on the citizens adding that the government embarking on compulsory vaccination for Ghanaians in the wake of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 should not be by force.
Sammy Gyamfi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said "vaccination must be by choice and not by force".
"The imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement on all Ghanaians traveling into and out of Ghana by the Ghana Health Service is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution. And some of us are determined to fight this madness through every available legal means no matter the cost or stigma," Sammy Gyamfi wrote on his Facebook wall.
Ghana has issued a revised travel guideline for international passengers as a result of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.
The travel advisory, which is in eight categories, will take effect from December 14, 2021.
The new guideline puts the responsibility of vaccination and adherence on both passengers and the airline such that airlines will not allow passengers who are not properly vaccinated or have no proof of an accepted COVID-19 test to board.
Meanwhile, the latest data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that 41 persons have been infected with the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.
"We saw the first of about 34 cases that were recorded at the airport. At the time, we had sequenced about 66 community samples and they were all negative" but after a second batch of about 44 tests was conducted, seven more cases were detected," Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said in an interview with Joy News.
