The Authority said the vaccines can only be imported into the country by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

As such, persons found culpable, the regulator said would be made to face the law.

The Head of Communications and Public Education at the FDA, Rhoda Appiah said this in an interview with Accra based Citi Fm.

She assured that the FDA will ensure strict adherence to the law to protect the interest of the public.

“The sale and advertisement of the vaccines online is totally unacceptable and strictly prohibited. We expect people to rather do what is expected of them by going according to the rules that will be set out. The deployment of the vaccine and the importation of it is largely the duty of the Ghana Health Service and also the Ministry of Health,” she said.

Adding that “More importantly, freight forwarders and importers must know that, it is an offence to be found clearing such goods. The FDA has a presence at all the ports, so they need to be on the side of caution because they will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The directive follows reports of the seizure of fake COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa.

Madam Appiah further asked the public not to patronize products offered online supposedly being advertised as COVID-19 vaccines.

“The FDA wishes to caution the general public that online advertising, offering for sale and supply of medicinal products including the COVID-19 vaccines are strictly prohibited. Therefore, the public should not purchase any COVID-19 vaccines online.”

Meanwhile, National Security has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the stealing and sale of COVISHIELD vaccines belonging to the Government of Ghana.

A 37-year-old Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Stephen Dzisenu, is said to have stolen 36 vials of COVIDSHIELD and a Disease Control Officer of the La Bawalashie Polyclinic, Lord Pabitey, now at large, also allegedly stole 26 vials of COVIDSHIELD.

Cosmos Allotey, a 42-year-old Occupational Health and Safety Officer, is said to have received the stolen COVIDSHIELD from Pabitey and Dzisenu.

The three – Dzisenu, Gaisie and Allotey – have been remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on April 1.