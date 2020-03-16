He said Ghana is not a territory for the virus and urged Christians to trust in God rather than fear.

Speaking to his congregation, he said "I came to assure you that you must not have the spirit of fear; that means that if there were any time that you and I must pray, it is this time.

"If there were any time you and I must pray, it is this time. This is not the time to stay at home. … This is the time to seek the face of the Lord."

The confirmed cases of the Coronavirus disease in Ghana have increased to a total of six as of Saturday, March 14, 2020, health authorities have announced.

According to the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the four new cases like the previous two announced last Thursday were imported into Ghana.

Over 200 contacts have been traced in all the cases and are doing self-quarantine.

Bishop Agyinasare, however, said Ghanaians need to pray hard so that the situation does not get out of hand.

"In America and Europe, they can afford to stay at home. I watched President Trump as he talked two weeks ago; he was saying he has released $8.3 billion for the coronavirus pandemic in America and yesterday, he said has released$50 billion and he went on to say that if you’re feeling sick, don’t go to work, stay at home and if your company cannot pay you, your company must contact the government and the government is making available money to get you paid. They can afford to do that.

"In Ghana, we cannot afford to do that because, in Ghana, government workers are less than one million; in fact, as of the last time I knew, we were about – people who pay taxes – just about 700,000. Now, if Ghana is almost 30 million people, can you imagine if they say people should stay home?

"The only people who can stay home and they will pay them are the government workers."