Creation of OSP a waste of time and resources – Inusah Fuseini

Evans Annang

Inusah Fuseini, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale Central has lashed out at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration for creating the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

He said the OSP is a waste of public resources by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He explains that since the buck stops at the Attorney-General in prosecuting cases after investigations have been completed by the OSP and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the problem the Office sought to ameliorate has not sufficed.

“The very reason according to the 2016 manifesto of the NPP that the Office of the Special Prosecutor was created was the perception that the Attorney-General will not prosecute his own people,” he said.

His comments come on the back of the Cecilia Dapaah matter which he has handed over to the EOCO as the organization under whose remit the case better sits.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini ece-auto-gen

Speaking with Alfred Ocansey on Ghana Tonight Thursday, January 25, 2024, the former legislator said “It's an unfortunate development that we expended a lot of resources, time, and labour to create the office because we thought that the Attorney-General being a member of the cabinet, might not be able to prosecute these whole matters of corruption. And that's why we created the Office of the Special Prosecutor against the interference and manipulations by the Attorney-General. Once the Attorney-General, has gone back full circle and investigates the matter and conclude that money laundering is involved, it's the Attorney-General who will prosecute”

“So, where have we gone to, where have we arrived? What were we running away from? I think that this is quite an unfortunate development,” he quizzed.

The statement buttresses that of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin who made a similar comment about the Office in Parliament in 2023.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party's 2016 manifesto was explicit on the inability of the Office of the Attorney-General to prosecute members of the ruling government since the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice is a member of the cabinet.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

