The "government has not shown tangible commitment to reducing the carnage on the roads", the report stated.

GHANA PUBLIC SAFETY AND CRIME REPORT – HALF YEAR 2019

The GHANA PUBLIC SAFETY AND CRIME REPORT also known as the BPS WATCH is an initiative by the Bureau of Public Safety towards providing information to the general public, policy makers, and law enforcement.

The report broadly categorized public safety events under Crime, Violent Crime, Fire and Industrial/Workplace related incidents, Transportation related incidents, Civil Disturbances, Police Officer Casualties, Police Brutalities, Police Arrests, Natural Disasters, and General Incidents.

For the first half of 2019, the top three most frequently reported public safety events were crime, violent crime, and civil disturbances with 32%, 32% and 9% respectively.

Transportation related incidents, however, accounted for 41% deaths of all reported deaths in the period.

Crime and Violent Crime

1. Crime and Violent Crime continue to be a matter of concern as the two account for over 60% of all public safety events reported between April and June 2019

2. Reported violent crime events increased by over 43% in the second quarter and accounts for more than 25% deaths over the first half of the year.

3. The three most reported occurrence of violent crimes in the first half of the year are murder/manslaughter, armed robbery and assault cases.

4. The Ghana Police Service (GPS) mandated to maintain the peace and assure safety and security of citizens have no known active cold case program in place and absolutely no information on crime clearance rate especially for murder, armed robbery and assault.

5. The GPS must depart from mounting regular checkpoints to basically check for vehicle documentations and occasionally for arms to irregular checkpoints, and include sobriety checks.

Transportation Related Incidents

6. Transportation remains the leading cause of death among the ten indicators of public safety and crime monitored. It accounts for over 41% of the deaths reported from January to June 2019.

7. 65% of all vehicles involved in all road crashes are commercial vehicles (excluding motorbikes)

8. Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) and Large Goods Vehicles (LGV) accounted for 37% of all vehicles involved in various road crash events.

9. The contribution of a Spot Fine regime in improving the safety and security on our roads cannot be overemphasized.

Government has not shown tangible commitment to reducing the carnage on the roads as the Spot Fine system continues to be only matter of discussion in the last decade.

The BPS acknowledges recent efforts initiated by Citi TV/FM in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the GPS to reduce indiscipline on the roads, however the MTTD of the GPS must establish and own a sustained institutional campaign to enforce basic road laws across Ghana in order to achieve any meaningful gains in curbing road crashes and associated casualties.

Civil Disturbances

10.Incidents of riots and demonstrations dominated civil disturbances, accounting for 49% of all incidents of civil disturbances monitored in the first half of 2019.

11. The State’s internal Intelligence Agency and the Police Intelligence Unit have not demonstrated ability to develop and deploy a forward-looking intelligence estimates to deal with issues of violence and civil disturbances.

NB: The full Half Year Report on Ghana’s Public Safety and Crime 2019 can be downloaded from www.ghanasafety.com from 23rd July, 2019.