CSA issues public caution on Easter and Eid al-Fitr Season Scams

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has sounded the alarm about a surge in online scams as the Easter and Eid al-Fitr holidays draw near, cautioning the public to remain vigilant.

Scam Alert
Scam Alert

With both Easter, symbolizing the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, fast approaching, the CSA warns that scammers are poised to take advantage of the increased online activity during these festive seasons.

According to the CSA, there has been a notable increase in online fraud cases from January to March this year, resulting in a total loss of approximately GHȼ2,404,161 across 194 reported incidents.

To combat this trend, the CSA urges the public to exercise caution while engaging in online transactions during this period.

The cybercriminals employ various tactics to deceive and defraud unsuspecting individuals, including:

  1. Online Shopping Scams: Fraudsters set up fake online stores or impersonate legitimate businesses on social media platforms, offering irresistible discounts on products. Victims are enticed into making purchases and sending money, only to receive nothing in return.
  2. Brand Impersonation: Scammers create fake business listings or profiles on platforms like Google Maps, posing as well-known brands or businesses. They manipulate search results to lead unsuspecting users to their fraudulent listings, where they fall victim to payment scams for non-existent products or services.
  3. Phishing Scams: Cybercriminals send deceptive emails or messages masquerading as romantic partners or companies offering holiday deals. These messages contain malicious links or attachments intended to install malware on victims' devices or steal their personal information.

To safeguard against falling prey to these scams, the CSA recommends the following precautions:

  • Exercise caution when encountering unsolicited messages or offers that appear too good to be true.
  • Use reputable online marketplaces or retailers with positive reviews and feedback.
  • Verify the legitimacy of businesses by checking official websites or reliable sources for contact details.
  • Insist on making payments only after receiving and inspecting the goods, and ensure that mobile money transactions are made to verified shop wallets.
  • Avoid sharing sensitive personal information, such as Ghana card numbers or bank details, with unknown parties.

The CSA underscores the importance of promptly reporting cybercrimes and offers a 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Point of Contact (PoC) for assistance.

Individuals can reach out to the CSA via phone or text - 292, WhatsApp - 050 160 3111, or Email – report@csa.gov.gh to report incidents or seek guidance on online security practices.

