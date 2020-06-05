According to him, the existing voter’s register contains names of many persons who are not Ghanaians.

He explained that the current register has persons who registered with NHIS cards and drivers’ licence despite a Supreme Court’s directive to get those names expunged.

For this reason, Kufuor said, Ghana needs to get a “clean” voter’s register ahead of the 2020 general elections.

READ ALSO: AICC on the verge of collapse - Engineer warns

Former president John Agyekum Kufour

“We agree that some people are not Ghanaians but they are on the voter’s register. We should do it again because it is not good,” Kufuor said on Onua FM.

“There are so many people now on the voters register and I agree to the new voter’s register. If we get a clean register to vote, it will help.”

The EC has come under criticism in recent months over its decision to compile a new voter’s register for the 2020 polls.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vehemently kicked against the idea, claiming the Commission is scheming with the ruling NPP to rig the elections.

Kufuor, however, believes the new register is necessary in order to ensure those who used dubious ways to register are taken out.

“Some might have used dubious ways to get the ID. Some are not citizens but they have used means to get the ID and as such non-citizens have gotten the right to vote,” he added.

The former President also urged the NDC to stop protesting against the EC and rather take the issue to court, insisting that is the best way to get it solved.