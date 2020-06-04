This was revealed by Mike Addo, a structural engineer attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, the famous events venue is currently in a state of despair, adding that “thirty per cent of its columns and pillars have gone.”

Addressing members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, he said "if there’s a severe buckle, it can cause the building to collapse."

The Accra International Conference Centre is on the verge of collapse

“The first report I saw on this was in 2014, and it was almost like this – concretes of pillars and columns coming off,” Mr. Addo noted.

“There was water on the floor when the building was being commissioned. Either there is some passage of water from external sources or there is ground water for which there has not been adequate sub-structural drainage.”

He added: “When you put up a concrete structure right from the concrete sets and hardens the atmosphere starts attacking, and there is nothing you can do about it.”

Reacting to this, the Chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said the committee is surprised by the state of the edifice.

He, however, assured that the committee will collaborate with the Foreign Affairs Minister to ensure that the building is refurbished as soon as possible.

“This committee is surprised. Obviously, we are not in any attempt to point accusing fingers. We think that it is a genuine challenge that we all need to resolve if you listen to the professionals,” Mr. Annoh-Dompreh added.