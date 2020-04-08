The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) had earlier stated that persons who owe will be exempted from the free water supply.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GWCL, Dr. Clifford Braima, added that customers whose lines have already been disconnected will also be exempted.

However, the government has clarified that debts will not be considered during the distribution of the water.

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, stressed that customers who owe will still enjoy the three months of water.

“The arrears will be kept as arrears, but those who owe will enjoy [free] water for April, May and June so there shouldn’t be any alarm. The arrears are on hold,” the Minister said.

According to her, customers whose lines had been disconnected would be supplied water by tankers at their homes.

"Tanker drivers, I had a meeting with them, they will work and government will absorb all their expenses,” she noted.

Ms Dapaah also called on landlords not to charge their tenants for water bill for the months of April, May and June.

“I know there are landlords who also charge tenants for water. With all due respect, the water should be given to all tenants free because the landlords will not be paying water bills for April, May and June,” she added.