According to the former Ghanaian president, such an action means the United States of America is seceding world leadership in times of a major pandemic.

Donald Trump this week announced that he is halting funding to the World Health Organization after accusing it of helping China to cover up the spread of coronavirus.

The president said he was cutting between $400million and $500million of funding to the UN-backed body on Tuesday after accusing it of taking China’s alleged lies about the spread and mortality rate of coronavirus at face value.

Trump followed through on a threat he first made last week, saying: "Today I am instructing my organization to halt funding of the world health organization while a review is conducted to assess the WHO’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the Coronavirus."

But John Mahama, in a tweet disagreed with the stance of the US president.

He wrote: "The US continues to cede world leadership... It is a tragic mistake to withhold funding to WHO in the midst of this dreadful #COVID19 pandemic."

Ghana has recorded 636 positive cases with her death toll standing at 8. The Greater Accra leads in the numbers followed by the Ashanti Region.