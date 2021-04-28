RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘He’s a good father’ – Lighthouse members rally support for Dag Heward-Mills amid SSNIT controversy

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Some members of the Lighthouse Church have leapt to the defence of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in the wake of controversies surrounding the treatment of pastors.

Dag Heward-Mills: Lighthouse members defend pastor amid SSNIT controversy
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills Pulse Ghana

The renowned evangelist has come under the spotlight following a damning story run by The Fourth Estate.

Recommended articles

Titled “Darkness in the Lighthouse: Pastors recount abuse and trauma”, the story reveals accounts of pastors who feel they weren’t treated well by the church.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills Pulse Ghana

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is the founder of the church, now known as the United Denominations originating from Lighthouse Group of Churches.

Six former pastors have sued the church claiming they were exploited and their SSNIT contributions weren’t paid during their active working years.

This has led to criticism from a section of Ghanaians, who believe the church and its founder acted in bad faith.

However, some members of the Lighthouse church have also taken to Twitter to defend their head pastor.

Below are some of the tweets:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]

3 ways to treat acne with onions for flawless skin

Onions