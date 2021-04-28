‘He’s a good father’ – Lighthouse members rally support for Dag Heward-Mills amid SSNIT controversy

Titled “Darkness in the Lighthouse: Pastors recount abuse and trauma”, the story reveals accounts of pastors who feel they weren’t treated well by the church.

Pulse Ghana

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is the founder of the church, now known as the United Denominations originating from Lighthouse Group of Churches.

Six former pastors have sued the church claiming they were exploited and their SSNIT contributions weren’t paid during their active working years.

This has led to criticism from a section of Ghanaians, who believe the church and its founder acted in bad faith.

However, some members of the Lighthouse church have also taken to Twitter to defend their head pastor.