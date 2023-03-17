ADVERTISEMENT
Dampare showing leadership - Otumfuo applauds IGP

Evans Effah

The Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commended the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his outstanding leadership in the police service.

According to him, Ghanaians have seen the transformational leadership of the current IGP who he said is making great strides to improve the operations of the service.

"We thank him for the changes he is bringing to the police service. He is showing leadership and I hope his men will follow his steps. Since he took over we've all seen the changes in the service."

Otumfuo was speaking at the 56th Graduation ceremony of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) in Kumasi on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assured that the efforts being put in by the Police to bring Law and Order to the country have the full backing of the government.

The institution such as the Police Service needs to reconsecrate itself to respond adequately to the security needs of the country and Ghanaians are witness to the pragmatic steps being taken by the service in this regard,” the President stated when he handed over Motorbikes to the Police Administration at the National Operations Centre last year.

