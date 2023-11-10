'Dance for God as you do at weddings and funerals' - Otabil challenges Christians

In his sermon, Pastor Mensa Otabil emphasized that the allocation of one's energy and attention reflects what holds the highest reverence in their lives. He expressed disappointment in Christians who passionately dance and celebrate at weddings, funerals, and outdoor events but appear reserved when it comes to worshiping in church.

"Some of you are major dancers. You can dance at funerals, you dance at outdoorings, weddings, everywhere, but when you come to church, no dance. So what are you saying? You are saying, 'Lord, the party deserves my dance, the wedding deserves my dance, not you,'" remarked Otabil.

Further expressing his concern, Otabil questioned the disparity in Christians' ability to vividly describe worldly experiences compared to their struggles in articulating their experiences with God. He drew attention to the fervent descriptions people give to goals scored in football or the flavors of food they've eaten, contrasting it with the lack of enthusiasm when praising God.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some of you are so fascinated by football; you can describe a goal that a footballer scored with superlatives. But when it comes to God, no superlatives. The words you use to praise a goal in soccer are better than what you use to praise God. Are you giving him the glory due him? You can describe the food you ate, you can describe the film you watched," Otabil challenged.

Citing Psalm 29:1, Reverend Otabil urged Christians to reevaluate their priorities and show reverence to God, emphasizing that He alone is worthy of worship.